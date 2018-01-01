2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, Minnesota Legislature, Sen. Michelle Fischbach, Senator Al Franken

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — After a crazy year in Minnesota politics, 2018 will start with Democrats and Republicans squabbling over the next lieutenant governor and what it means for control of the Senate.

Republican Sen. Michelle Fischbach is poised to become lieutenant governor after Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is sworn into the U.S. Senate this week. But Fischbach plans to keep her Senate seat.

It’s triggered outrage from Democrats who believe she must resign and see a chance to retake Republicans’ narrow majority in the chamber. If Democrats win a Feb. 12 special election in Cottage Grove, Fischbach’s removal from the Senate would leave the chamber deadlocked at 33-33.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk has promised a lawsuit if Fischbach holds both roles. GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has vowed to fight.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch