MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Millions of minimum wage workers nationwide are getting a pay raise starting Monday, including in Minnesota.
In 2018, the minimum wage rates will adjust for inflation and will bump up to $9.65 per hour for people working for large employers. That applies to companies who make more than $500,000 a year. Small employers making less than that will have to pay their employees $7.87 per hour.
Gov. Mark Dayton claims this change will impact more than 250-thousand hourly workers in our state.
Nationwide, at least 18 states passed laws raising the minimum wage. Back in June, the city of Minneapolis voted to increase the minimum wage to $10 an hour for people working for large employers. It will eventually increase to $15 per hour by the year 2022.
The raise applies to all workers, even if they make tips — a big point of contention during the legislative process. People working in bars and restaurants will make tips on top of the $10 an hour wage.