MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Minnesotans woke up on New Year’s Day $1 million richer, thanks to the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle.
Two winning $1 million raffle tickets were sold. One was at Casey’s General Store in New Ulm, while the other was at the Forest Lake Moto Mart.
And they aren’t the only winners. More than 4,000 winners were announced Monday morning, including five who received $100,000 cash prizes. Those tickets were sold in Plymouth, Sauk Rapids, Woodbury, Stillwater and Underwood.
Tickets for the Millionaire Raffle went on sale on Oct. 24, 2017, and were sold out on Dec. 12, 2017.