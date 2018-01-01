MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two homeowners and their pets had to be rescued from a house fire in central Minnesota in the early-morning house of New Year’s Eve, authorities say.
Officers with the Breezy Point Police Department were on duty and performing patrols at about 2 a.m. Sunday with temperatures approaching -26 when they located a single-family home on fire with flames showing through the roof. The officers called the Pequot Lakes Fire Department, then determined the homeowners were sleeping inside the home.
Officers forced entry into the home and were able to rescue both occupants as well as their animals. Pequot Lakes firefighters were assisted at the scene by Nisswa Fire, Ideal Fire and Mission Fire Departments. Breezy Point police were assisted by agencies from Crosslake, Pequot Lakes, the Crow Wing County Highway Department and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.