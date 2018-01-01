2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:House Fire, Pequot Lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two homeowners and their pets had to be rescued from a house fire in central Minnesota in the early-morning house of New Year’s Eve, authorities say.

Officers with the Breezy Point Police Department were on duty and performing patrols at about 2 a.m. Sunday with temperatures approaching -26 when they located a single-family home on fire with flames showing through the roof. The officers called the Pequot Lakes Fire Department, then determined the homeowners were sleeping inside the home.

Officers forced entry into the home and were able to rescue both occupants as well as their animals. Pequot Lakes firefighters were assisted at the scene by Nisswa Fire, Ideal Fire and Mission Fire Departments. Breezy Point police were assisted by agencies from Crosslake, Pequot Lakes, the Crow Wing County Highway Department and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch