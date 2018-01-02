MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an 18-year-old man died of a stab wound just hours after midnight on New Year’s Day, marking Minneapolis’ first homicide in 2018.
The Minneapolis Police Department says Ahkeem Robinson, of Big Lake, was found shortly before 2 a.m. lying on the sidewalk on the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North.
Officers tried to help Robinson, but he died about an hour later at North Memorial Medical Center.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Robinson died of a stab wound to his left shoulder and axilla. The manner of death: homicide.
Police say no arrests have been made in the case, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text 847411.