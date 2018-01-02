2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s officially the end of Al Franken’s time as a U.S. senator.

The embattled politician is slated to resign Tuesday. His appointed replacement, former Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, will be sworn in Wednesday.

Last week, Franken bid farewell to his supporters at an event in Northeast Minneapolis, promising that his voice will still be heard on issues such as climate change and net neutrality.

Franken’s resignation comes after a string of sexual misconduct allegations, which began to surface in November.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member was first elected to the Senate in 2008.

His replacement, Smith, will hold his office until November, when a special election will determine who will finish out Franken’s term.

Smith plans to run in the special election.

