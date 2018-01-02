2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:mia, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An ice maze is coming to south Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art says it’ll host the frigid design on its campus, outside its 24th Street entrance.

mia4 Ice Maze Coming To South Minneapolis Ahead Of Super Bowl

(credit: CBS)

Mia officials say the maze will stand 6-feet tall and be 20-by-40-feet in dimension. It’ll depict the museum’s logo and images from an up-coming exhibition on Chinese art.

Like entrance to the museum, the maze will be free.

The maze is expected to open on Feb. 1 and be available to visitors through Feb. 4.

After that, it’ll depend on weather if the maze is to remain open.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch