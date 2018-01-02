MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An ice maze is coming to south Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.
The Minneapolis Institute of Art says it’ll host the frigid design on its campus, outside its 24th Street entrance.
Mia officials say the maze will stand 6-feet tall and be 20-by-40-feet in dimension. It’ll depict the museum’s logo and images from an up-coming exhibition on Chinese art.
Like entrance to the museum, the maze will be free.
The maze is expected to open on Feb. 1 and be available to visitors through Feb. 4.
After that, it’ll depend on weather if the maze is to remain open.