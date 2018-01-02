2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:New Year's Day, Ramsey County, Singh Atwal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Ramsey County judge is facing his second drunken driving charge.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday charges District Court Judge Gurdip Singh Atwal with two counts of third-degree driving while intoxicated, careless driving and failing to stop for a stop sign.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the complaint says the judge, who goes by Judge G. Tony Atwal, had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit when he was stopped for speeding in St. Paul early on New Year’s Day.

The 43-year-old judge pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2007 in Washington County. His attorney says he may have a comment following a court appearance expected Tuesday afternoon.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch