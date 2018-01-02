MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is back practicing for the first time since the team’s Week 5 win at Chicago.

Bradford was placed on injured reserve after playing the first half of that victory, and clearly not looking like himself. He played the first half and finished 5-of-11 passing for 36 yards, but was tentative with his left knee injury and pulled for Case Keenum late in the first half.

Keenum has gone 12-3 as the Vikings top quarterback and helped lead the team to a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs.

Bradford returned to practice on Tuesday, and the Vikings have up to three weeks to activate him and place him on the active roster. It’s the same protocol they took with Teddy Bridgewater when he was activated from the PUP list.

If coach Mike Zimmer likes what he sees from Bradford, it’s possible he could become the back-up to Keenum in the NFC Playoffs over Bridgewater. It’s also possible the Vikings could have all three quarterbacks on the active roster for the NFC Playoffs.

The Vikings will practice Tuesday and Wednesday, then get the rest of the week off as Wild Card teams prepare for their playoff games.

The Vikings will now by Sunday night who their NFC Divisional Playoff opponent will be. They will also know before they take the field on Sunday, Jan. 14, who they might face if they advance to the NFC title game and if that game would also be at U.S. Bank Stadium.