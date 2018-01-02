2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Minnesota Wild, Zach Parise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Zach Parise is set to play in his first game of the 2017-18 season with the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night.

The Wild activated Parise from long-term injured reserve, and reassigned forward Zack Mitchell to the Iowa Wild. Parise had back surgery last October and hasn’t appeared in a game yet for the Wild this season.

He played for the Iowa Wild in a conditioning assignment on Dec. 28, recording an assist.

Parise practiced with the Minnesota Wild on Monday, and was given medical clearance to play Tuesday.

Parise recorded42 points last season, including 19 goals. The Wild host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch