MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Before a Twin Cities home could be sold recently, the buyers demanded that it was tested for radon. It turned out to be a wise request — the level turned out to be dangerously high.

“It was probably 6.6,” said Lou Fragale, a local radon mitigation contractor.

The radioactive gas can cause lung cancer. The EPA says radon-caused lung cancers will claim some 21,000 American lives this year. Radon gas invades most homes through cracks and openings in the concrete foundation and block walls.

With Minnesota homes tightly buttoned up for winter, radon more easily accumulates at high levels in the indoor air.

“Minnesota is a hot spot for radon.” Fragale said.

Fragale’s crews with his company One Day Radon are installing the solution. It’s a 4-inch PVC pipe with an induction fan to draw radon gas from under the basement floor and vent it outside.

“The way we solve the radon problem is by ventilating from underneath the house,” he said.

An estimated 40 percent of all Minnesota homes — about two in every five — will exceed recommended radon levels. Any reading greater than 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L) is considered unsafe and in need of mitigation. The highest level Fragale ever saw was a home in Farmington that registered 158 pCi/L.

“Here in Minnesota, we have high levels of radon — some of the highest in the country, due to our geology,” Dan Tranter said.

Tranter is an indoor air supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health. He says no part of the state is immune from radon’s deadly reach.

“Every county, every zip code has high radon potential in Minnesota. We see high levels throughout the state,” Tranter said.

That’s why homeowners statewide are being urged to perform a simple and relatively inexpensive test. At radon levels higher than 4 pCi/L, homeowners will be urged to install a ventilation system.

“I guarantee it will bring it down to 2.7 or less,” Fragale says while looking at his latest installation.

The average mitigation will cost the typical Minnesota homeowner under $2,000. Think of it as peace of mind — for a problem most never knew they had.

For more information on radon testing and mitigation, visit the Department of Health’s website.