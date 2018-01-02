2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
By Mary McGuire
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Super Bowl LII just a little over a month away in the Twin Cities, the preparations are starting to become more present.

The big game is Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Starting Tuesday, some street closures begin around U.S. Bank Stadium to prepare.

super bowl road closure map Super Bowl Road Closures Beginning In Minneapolis

(credit: City of Minneapolis)

The area in red — which covers closures that go into effect now — includes part of Chicago and 11th Avenue, as well as 4th and 6th Street.

Most streets will reopen on Feb. 5, as removal will begin following the game. But some streets will stay closed until Feb. 11.

Another downtown transportation note: bus lines that recently returned to Nicollet Mall after years of construction will once again be redirected. The mall is the site of the Super Bowl Experience, so the hiatus on buses along Nicollet is in effect from Jan. 15 through Feb. 15.

