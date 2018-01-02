CBS Local — Usually, a delayed flight is anything but a cause for celebration. On New Year’s Eve, however, when Hawaiian Airlines flight HA446 from Auckland to Honolulu was delayed 10 minutes until 12:05 a.m., Jan. 1, it ensured that the plane’s passengers would be celebrating New Year’s Eve 2017 twice thanks to the 23-hour time difference between the arrival and destination airport.

Auckland, New Zealand, is just west of the International Date Line, while Honolulu is one of the furthest destinations to the east of the Date Line, so even though the two destinations are only an 8.5-hour flight away, they’re actually 23 time zones apart.

As a result, the plane departed Auckland at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1 and landed at 10:16 a.m. Dec. 31 in Hawaii, giving the passengers plenty of time to gear up for New Year’s 2017, round two.

Time travel is possible!

Flight #HA446 just took off from New Zealand in 2018 and will land in Hawaii back in 2017! pic.twitter.com/3KsCEniCOL — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 31, 2017

Flight HA446 wasn’t scheduled to travel back in time, but six other flights from Taipei were scheduled to — and did — make the trip from 2018 back to 2017 successfully.

6 aircraft just took off from Taipei in year 2018, to bring their passengers back to year 2017 in North America!#TimeTravel pic.twitter.com/pZYW8mQp03 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 31, 2017

So in a year’s time, if you find yourself reluctant to let go of 2018, know that there is a way to stay in the past for just a little bit longer.