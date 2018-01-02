MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old woman is accused of stealing wallets from a yoga studio in Apple Valley and in turn using the stolen credit cards to buy hundreds of dollars worth of items, including an Xbox.

Chanel Christine Segelstrom faces one felony charge of financial transaction card fraud and theft, a misdemeanor, in connection to the late-July incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a theft was reported on the early afternoon of July 25, 2017 at the Core Power Yoga in Apple Valley. The victim stated her wallet had been taken and that her debit card, which was in the wallet, was used at a nearby Wal-Mart for $373.87 and a Super America in Newport.

Officers responded to the yoga studio and spoke with the manager, who told them a suspicious woman came in prior to the theft and told an employee that she left her inhaler in the locker room.

There were three other victims who reported theft, including cash being taken, from the yoga studio the same day.

Using surveillance video from the yoga studio and Wal-Mart, officers were able to match the female suspect and eventually identify her as Segelstrom. A second party, Segelstrom’s boyfriend, allegedly helped complete the fraudulent transactions.

The stolen items include an Xbox at the Wal-Mart and a $385.64 purchase at a Target in Eagan.

The total amount of fraudulent transactions was $759.51.

If convicted, Segelstrom could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine on the card fraud charge.