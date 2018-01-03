MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New technology is helping blind and low-vision travelers get through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The travelers wear smart glasses and use the Aira app, which connects the traveler with an agent who tells them where to go based on a livestream from their perspective.
The agent can help the traveler locate their luggage, read flight boards and arrange transportation.
“Aira puts the independence back in the user’s hands so they’re able to go where they want to go and make stops on the way,” said Greg Stilson, the app’s director of project management, at a news conference Wednesday.
MSP is the second airport in the country to offer the service.