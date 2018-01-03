(credit: CBS)
Local nonprofit All Square has an offer that’s hard to refuse – especially if you’re a fan of grilled cheese, if you’re passionate about criminal justice reform, or both. As part of its Grilled Cheese for Life (GCFL) campaign, All Square is offering unlimited gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches from its forthcoming restaurant, in return for a one-time contribution of $1,000. With the restaurant fully designed and a building permit in hand, All Square is now launching the campaign to generate the remaining capital required to open their flagship location in Southeast Minneapolis this Spring.