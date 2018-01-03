2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
(credit: CBS)

Local nonprofit All Square has an offer that’s hard to refuse – especially if you’re a fan of grilled cheese, if you’re passionate about criminal justice reform, or both. As part of its Grilled Cheese for Life (GCFL) campaign, All Square is offering unlimited gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches from its forthcoming restaurant, in return for a one-time contribution of $1,000. With the restaurant fully designed and a building permit in hand, All Square is now launching the campaign to generate the remaining capital required to open their flagship location in Southeast Minneapolis this Spring.

Click here for more info.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch