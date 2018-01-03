2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has upgraded the title of the chief federal prosecutor in Minnesota.

Sessions on Wednesday named Gregory Brooker as interim U.S. attorney for Minnesota. Brooker had been acting U.S. attorney since March 2017.

Brooker was one of 17 interim U.S. attorneys named by Sessions on Wednesday to temporarily replace some of the dozens of Obama administration holdovers whom Sessions ordered to resign last year, including the U.S. attorney for Minnesota at the time, Andrew Luger.

President Donald Trump has not yet nominated a permanent U.S. attorney for Minnesota. The 17 temporary appointees can serve for 120 days before Trump must nominate permanent U.S. attorneys and seek to have them confirmed by the Senate.

Brooker has been with the U.S. attorney’s office in Minnesota for 18 years.

