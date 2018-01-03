MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two brothers have been arrested after a 29-year-old woman was found dead inside an idling vehicle in Columbia Heights early Monday morning, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Columbia Heights police officers were dispatched at 12:26 p.m. to the 4200 block of 5th Street Northeast on the report of a suspicious vehicle that had been running on the street for a long time. When officers arrived, they found a female victim in the back seat who was deceased.

The official cause of death has yet to be determined for the victim, identified as Linda Pa Vue of St. Paul. However, authorities say the body showed significant injuries. An autopsy is ongoing.

The investigation determined that the murder most likely took place on the 5400 block of 5th Street NE in Fridley, despite the body being discovered in Columbia Heights.

Authorities say the investigation developed one murder suspect, identified as 35-year-old Fue Her of Fridley. He is believed to be a companion of the deceased victim.

Fue Her was arrested on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Fridley. His brother, Kong Her, was also taken into custody at the same time.

Fue Her was booked at the Anoka County Jail for second-degree. Kong Her was booked at the same jail for aiding an offender.

Both men have yet to be formally charged and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.