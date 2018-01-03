MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may not seem like such a big deal for Minnesotans, but for the first time nearly three decades, it has snowed in Tallahassee, Florida.

On Wednesday, Floridians were shocked to see the white flakes flying. Of course, many took to social media to express their disbelief and excitement.

Here’s a look at some of their reactions:

“Mom” was excited, for one.

Mom is all excited because it's "snowing in Florida". #floridasnow pic.twitter.com/RqAuZrEPiU — Austin Miller (@austinmillerrr) January 3, 2018

Snow on “tropical” Florida flora is an interesting sight!

Here’s a Florida-style snowman.

When dogs experience snow for the first time, this happens …

… and this.

Of course, some had to do the classic “catch the snowflake with your tongue” move.

Even a sheriff’s office in Florida made a funny.

And Tallahassee police reminded residents to be safe.

It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving & don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long without proper gear. #SunshineState #SnowDay #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/QVnnCTWQ5E — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 3, 2018

In fact, the City of Tallahassee put together a promotional video for the snow.

And touché, Bryant.

I know all the northerners are laughing at us getting so excited over the snow but remember y’all get the same way seeing our beaches and sunsets. It’s all about those rare sights and enjoying them. #FloridaSnow — Bryant 🍢⚡️⚜️ (@bwombat24) January 3, 2018

BONUS: Here’s NOAA’s satellite imagery of the “Bomb Cyclone” over Florida. Pretty cool, huh?