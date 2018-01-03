MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may not seem like such a big deal for Minnesotans, but for the first time nearly three decades, it has snowed in Tallahassee, Florida.
On Wednesday, Floridians were shocked to see the white flakes flying. Of course, many took to social media to express their disbelief and excitement.
Here’s a look at some of their reactions:
“Mom” was excited, for one.
Snow on “tropical” Florida flora is an interesting sight!
Here’s a Florida-style snowman.
When dogs experience snow for the first time, this happens …
… and this.
Of course, some had to do the classic “catch the snowflake with your tongue” move.
Even a sheriff’s office in Florida made a funny.
And Tallahassee police reminded residents to be safe.
In fact, the City of Tallahassee put together a promotional video for the snow.
And touché, Bryant.
BONUS: Here’s NOAA’s satellite imagery of the “Bomb Cyclone” over Florida. Pretty cool, huh?