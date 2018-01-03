By Heather Brown
Filed Under:Good Question, Heather Brown, Local TV, Mega Millions, Powerball

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is no harm in dreaming a little dream of a big lottery win.

Financial adviser Mike Kojenen says if you do strike it rich, the very first thing you should is to put the ticket in a safe place.

Next, he says you should assemble a team.

“You want to meet with a retirement planner, a financial advisor, an attorney, a CPA,” Kojenen said. “You need to put some roadblocks up to protect yourself and your privacy.”

They can also help you choose between talking a lump sum or an annuity.

“I’d take the lump sum payout,” Kojenen said.

powerball What Should You Do If You Win The Lottery?

(credit: CBS)

Which, if you win Wednesday’s $460 million Powerball jackpot, would be about $163 million after taxes in Minnesota.

The annuity, after taxes, would average about $9 million over 30 years.

“Seventy percent of people do lose, you know, the winnings,” Kojenen said.

Only six states allow people to remain anonymous. Minnesota is not one of them.

Your name, city and how much you won is made public here. Having a press conference is your choice.

The last 15 Powerball winners in Minnesota have taken the lump sum. And, if you join them, the new tax plan would make you even richer.

You would pay $6-million-to-$7-million less in federal taxes than you would have last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch