Filed Under:Minnesota Department Of Health

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a big difference in the price we pay for different procedures at different hospitals in Minnesota.

According to new research by the Health Department, knee replacement surgery costs range from a low of just over $6,000 to a high of nearly $47,000. Patients paying for a C-section delivery spent a low of nearly $4,700 up to as much as nearly $23,000.

The report assesses the actual prices paid for hospital facility fees in Minnesota. It was put together with the cooperation of public and private employers. The Minnesota Department of Health plans to publish prices for other common hospital procedures including heart and back surgeries.

The Health Department published the full report with price comparisons on their website.

