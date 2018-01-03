By Crystal Grobe

Happy New Year! There’s something special about closing the door on one year while welcoming another. A new year doesn’t necessarily bring change, but it certainly brings hope and opportunity for change and sometimes that’s all you need to make good things happen.

I admire people who take the time to reflect on the past year and write down goals for the coming year. I’ve never been and will probably never be that person, but I make plenty of adjustments throughout the year to achieve my goals. A current goal of mine is to figure out portion control and serving size. It’s tough! I want to eat anything and everything all of the time, but I also want to be healthy and fit into my clothes. Instead of visually estimating each portion, I’m using a food scale to dole out the proper amount, especially when it comes to snacks. However, I’m not perfect and I might still eat 2 (or three) servings, but I’ll track those servings in the My Fitness Pal app.

At work, I’ve stocked my desk with healthy snacks so I’m not tempted to buy Combos when a twinge of hunger hits. Snacks like WholeMe granola clusters (hello, local snacks), dark chocolate covered espresso beans (great for a pick-me-up) and seasoned nuts (so easy to make, recipe below). I store everything in glass jars to keep it fresh and help me avoid mindlessly eating straight out of the bag.

After trying all varieties of WholeMe granola clusters, Lemon Berry Chia is my absolute favorite. It reminds me of a lemon poppyseed muffin and is a refreshing change from traditional granola flavors. For a late night snack though, I turn to the Salted Peanut Chocolate. FYI, 29 grams is 1 serving. About 150 calories and 12g fat.

My latest obsession is making (and eating) these curry cashews. I use a mix of random curry seasonings I’ve acquired that range from super spicy to sweet and mild which makes for a nice end product. Feel free to adjust the salt level to your taste or lifestyle needs. Although I use mostly whole, raw cashews in this recipe, I like to break some of the cashews in half so they get coated with more seasoning.

Curry Cashews

(makes 3 cups)

3 cups whole, raw cashews

2 tbsp curry powder

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt, to taste

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp oil (I used olive oil)

2 tbsp water

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together curry powder, salt, honey, oil, and water. Add cashews and toss (clean hands work best!) until coated.

On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spread cashews into an even layer. Bake for 20 minutes, stir or shake the pan, and bake for 15-20 more minutes or until seasoning and nuts start to darken.

Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

FTC Disclaimer: WholeMe sent me some samples to try. They were awesome. My husband ate more than his half of them. I need to buy more.