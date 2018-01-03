2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
Filed Under:Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller, Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

anafort was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

Manafort’s lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesman for Mueller’s office declined to comment.

