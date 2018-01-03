EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings athletic training staff is being honored by its peers.
The Vikings trainers will receive the Ed Block Courage Award as NFL athletic training staff of the year. All 32 NFL athletic training staffs and membership of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society vote on the award.
The Vikings staff is led by director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman, now in his 12th season with the team.
Sugarman says the Vikings trainers take pride in treating the players “with the respect, honesty and gold standard care they deserve.”
The staff will be recognized at the Ed Block Courage Award ceremony in Baltimore. The award is only the second in Vikings franchise history. The first was in 1996 for Fred Zamberletti and Chuck Barta.
