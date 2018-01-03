2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota sophomore goaltender Mat Robson has been named Big Ten Third Star of the Week after picking up his first collegiate win on Saturday.

Robson stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced on Saturday as the Gophers beat Army West Point 4-1 for a nonconference series sweep over the Black Knights.

Robson (1-1-0) has allowed only three goals on 50 shots in just under 120 minutes of play, for a goals-against average of 1.51 and a .940 save percentage.

