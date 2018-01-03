2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
(credit: CBS)

“Don’t miss the chance to get inspired by women like you succeeding in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) careers.

A panel of accomplished female young professionals currently in STEM careers will present their experiences and answer questions for those in attendance- parents are welcome too! Panel members are from the following companies: Cargill, Abbott, Wells Fargo, 3M, Keyot, Bremer, and C.H. Robinson.

To RSVP for the event, email MWMpanel@keyot.com with your name and age.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch