BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — As of Thursday morning, about 20 flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have been proactively cancelled ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to hit from Maine to the Carolinas.
As of Wednesday night, more than a thousand flights had been cancelled. Many airlines are waiving cancellation fees so their customers aren’t left stranded and surprised on the airport.
If you’re flying in the coming days, be sure to check with your individual airline.
