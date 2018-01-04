Filed Under:East Grand Forks, Fire

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) — An explosion and fire has damaged a grain processing elevator in East Grand Forks.

Firefighters fought the blaze at MGI Grain Processing in subzero temperatures Wednesday night. East Grand Forks Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Anderson says employees in the mill at the time made it out safely and called 911.

Investigators are looking into what triggered the explosion and fire. WDAY-TV reports a preliminary damage estimate is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

