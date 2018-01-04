ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Problems at Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services continue almost six months after a computer upgrade. Now government officials are getting involved.

The Senate Transportation Finance and Policy Committee held a meeting Thursday to discuss the issues with MNLARS. The meeting was open to the public.

It comes less than two months after the Department of Public Safety and Minnesota IT Services met to try to resolve problems, but they apparently haven’t been fixed due to an issue in system processing.

The new Minnesota License and Renewal System, or MNLARS, launched on July 24, but the system for tabs and licenses shut down the following week, causing major delays.

The House Transportation Committee said in the fall that most transactions were happening without any issues, but now people are still having problems.

At the Thursday meeting, Mona Dohman, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said that while progress has been made with the new system, it’s still not perfect.

“We have much work ahead of us,” she told officials.

Republican Sen. Scott Newman, the chair of the Senate Transportation Finance And Policy Committee, said the upgrade took nearly a decade of planning and over $90 million tax payer funds.

He said he expects the system to work.