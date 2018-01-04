MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you were using the latest political headlines to help fuel your morning or post-work run on the treadmill, you might want to switch to house music.

The gyms with Chanhassen-based Life Time will no longer include cable news channels on their TV monitors in fitness areas.

The decision was made, according to a representative, “based on many member requests received over time across the country, and in keeping with our overall healthy way of life philosophy and commitment to provide family oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content.”

The networks that will no longer be shown in Life Time locations include CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CNBC.

“Ultimately, it always is our goal to meet the vast majority of members’ expressed requests and we believe this change is consistent with the desires of the overall membership as well as our desire to uphold a positive, family oriented, healthy way of life environment,” the representative said.

Local news stations, including WCCO-TV, are among the channels that will still be shown on the clubs’ TV monitors, as well as USA, A&E, Discovery and HGTV.