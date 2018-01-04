Semi Truck Smashes Into Wisconsin Home, Driver Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one person was injured Thursday morning after a semi-truck smashed into a home in northwestern Wisconsin, authorities say.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash just before 9 a.m. on Highway 2 at Near District Avenue in Iron River, which is in Bayfield County. Iron River police and fire along with the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the crash.

When authorities arrived, they learned a semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 2 in Iron River when it crossed into the eastbound lane, went off the road and hit a residence at 1865 Highway 2. The driver of the semi-truck had to be extricated, but appears to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say one person was inside the home at the time of the incident, but they were in a back room of the home when the semi-truck hit and were not injured.

What led up to the crash is under investigation. The semi-truck driver is being cited for operating left of center.