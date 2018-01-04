MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Super Bowl Host Committee has a message to Minnesota: most of the festivities kickoff in 20 days, and you may want to plan ahead to visit these special events before tourists arrive.

The Super Bowl Experience will let you live out your NFL dreams. It will take over the Minneapolis Convention Center downtown for the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl, and you will need to buy a ticket.

“Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for kids, and you can buy today and pick out your day and time so you can plan for what day you will be coming downtown,” said Andrea Mokros, vice president of communications for the Super Bowl Host Committee.

The Super Bowl Experience actually originated in Minnesota during the 1992 Super Bowl. Organizers say locals may want to get their tickets for the first few days before everyone else shows up.

“Those first six days are what we are planning for the locals to come and get a taste of this, not only to the Super Bowl Experience, but to the free and open to the public events,” Mokros said.

The biggest free event is Super Bowl Live, which will take place on the Nicollet Mall. It will also run for the 10 days leading up to the big game. There will be live events, concerts and food vendors.

The host committee’s pitch to locals is the same: don’t wait until the weekend of the game to visit.

“Over the course of the 10 days, activities really pick up and hit peak in that final game weekend when all the out-of-town visitors arrive,” Mokros said.

Tickets for the Super Bowl Experience can be purchased on the host committee’s website.