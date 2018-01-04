MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are in for a warm-up this weekend, so many of you might want to get outside. We have fun things to do to embrace winter, including checking out ice castles or a snowmobile race.

Snocross At Canterbury Park

The thrills of AMSOIL Championship Snocross return to Canterbury Park this weekend. The No. 1 snowmobile race series in the world brings together the best professional and amateur athletes for high-flying stunts and extreme racing. Snocross takes place Friday and Saturday.

Kennel Club Awards

The St. Paul RiverCentre is going to the dogs this weekend. More than 1,500 purebred canines – from big to small, hunting to herding, and even lap dogs – will compete for American Kennel Club awards presented by Land O’Lakes. In addition to judged events there will also be dog show tours open to the public. The dog show takes place Friday through Sunday.

Minneapolis Tattoo Convention

In the mood to get inked? The Minneapolis Tattoo Convention is where you’ll want to be this weekend. The exhibition boasts hundreds of the finest professional tattoo artists, tattoo memorabilia and sideshow performers this Friday through Sunday at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. There will also be exhibits on piercing and body painting.

Ice Castles

Finally, take advantage of the cold snap and check out beautiful ice castles in Stillwater. The season officially opens Friday, and the ice castles are open seven days a week. Boots are recommended for walking on the surface made of crushed ice. And sleds are suggested instead of a stroller to pull children inside.