MINNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Alexandria say two people died after being pulled from a mobile home fire early Friday morning.
According to police, emergency responders were dispatched at 4:56 a.m. to a mobile home fire with smoke and flames visible.
When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed and responding units were informed that there were possibly two people inside the home.
Fire crews managed to knock down flames enough to enter the home and remove two people in the back bedroom. Life-saving measures were performed, but the two victims were later pronounced deceased.
The fire is undergoing a complete investigation. The cause of the fire is so far undetermined.
The victims’ identities will be released pending family notification.