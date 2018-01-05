MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Onamia teen has been missing for missing for eight weeks, and the Aitkin County Sherriff’s office is asking the public for help finding her.
Alexis Elling, 16, left her residence on Nov. 11 and has not been seen or heard from since, according to her family.
Elling’s family says she has left home before, but had always stayed in contact with her mother.
She is 5-feet-1-inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes. She also has tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 218-927-7400, or call 911.