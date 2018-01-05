MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For most high school athletes, their goal is a state championship — but there’s a young man in Anoka who’s thinking far beyond that.

Perhaps it helps when you’ve already won one.

“I’d always known it was, like, a super prestigious school, and I’d always been interested in going somewhere for academics, not just wrestling,” Tyler Eischens said.

If they gave out trophies for making good decisions about your future, Eischens would have to make some room in his trophy case. The three time state finalist and defending state champion at 138 pounds is headed to Stanford next year — not just to wrestle, but to major in chemistry.

“I knew I wanted to go somewhere that valued my academics as much as my athletics,” he said.

And Eischens certainly does. He scored a 35 on his ACT and is as passionate about chemistry class as he is about team chemistry.

“I had a teacher here at Anoka that really inspired me, got me into it,” he said. “I just really enjoy the subject.”

In the meantime, Eischens is working toward defending his state title on the mat. And he admits — it’s a bit different defending a title than chasing one.

“It’s a new feeling coming into the season ranked number one instead of number two or three, and it’s taken a little getting used to,” he said. “Not just looking at a state title, but trying to get better for my team for a team title, or like nationals this summer, that’s what I’m training for.”

That, and that very bright future ahead of him.