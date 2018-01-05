Filed Under:Columbia Heights, Fong Her, Fue Her, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of three brothers arrested in connection with a woman found dead in a car on New Year’s Day now face charges.

Fue Her, 35, was charged Thursday with second degree murder. Fue’s brother, 33-year-old Fong Her, was charged Friday with aiding an offender after the fact.

fue her mug 2nd Man Charged In New Years Death

Fue Her (credit: Anoka County Jail)

According to the criminal complaint, police found a woman dead in an idling car in Columbia Heights just before 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The woman, identified as 29-year-old Linda Pa Vue, died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head, thigh and abdomen, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner.

Vue was covered by a coat when police found her. In the coat, police found a receipt for a hotel in Brooklyn Center with Fue Her’s name on it. The car was found near his home address, according to the criminal complaint.

Surveillance footage from Fue Her’s apartment building showed a person matching his description carrying a woman’s limp body around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Fue was seen on camera returning to the building about a half-hour later.

The camera also captured Fong Her entering the building that morning.

fong her mug 2nd Man Charged In New Years Death

(credit: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities searched Fue’s apartment Tuesday, where they found boxer shorts and a shirt that tested positive for human blood. In a dumpster outside Fue’s building, police found more bloody clothes, as well as cleaning supplies, the complaint states.

Police also arrested a third brother, Kong Her. He was released without charges, according to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.

Fue Her and Fong Her appeared in court Friday morning. A judge set Fue’s bail at $1.5 million, while Fong’s bail was set at $100,000.

