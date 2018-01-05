Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, Nye's Piano Bar, Nye's Polonaise Room, Rob Jacob, Tony Jacob

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)An iconic Minneapolis bar, torn down last year to make way for apartments, will soon be reborn, albeit in a much smaller form.

nyes New Nyes Bar To Open Next Week In Minneapolis

Nye’s Polonaise Room in 2015 (credit: CBS)

Nye’s Polonaise Room opened on East Hennepin Avenue in 1951. Tony and Rob Jacob purchased the bar in 1999.

They announced in late 2014 that they were closing the beloved bar in order to build the M on Hennepin apartment building. Nye’s served it’s last drink in early April of 2016.

nyes dlrgroup 02 New Nyes Bar To Open Next Week In Minneapolis

Nye’s Piano Bar (credit: DLR Group)

The Jacobs announced Friday that “Nye’s Piano Bar,” located in the spot where the polka bar once stood, will open next Thursday at 4 p.m.

The new Nye’s, operated by Hennepin Jakes Inc., is one-tenth the size of the old Nye’s, and will only offer cocktails, beer and wine.

nyes dlrgroup 01 New Nyes Bar To Open Next Week In Minneapolis

Nye’s Piano Bar (credit: DLR Group)

“We have successfully retired the classic 66-year Nye’s Polonaise Room legacy in 2016,” said the Jacobs brothers in a written statement. “We are proud to start the New Nye’s Bar and serve our customer which remains 22 to 80 years old. All are welcome.”

The new incarnation will also feature a sing-along piano bar, much like the one situated in the original Polonaise Room.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch