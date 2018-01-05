MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota basketball standout Reggie Lynch is facing suspension until at least 2020 for his alleged role in a sexual misconduct incident, according to multiple media reports.

The Star Tribune reports Lynch also faces a complete ban from the campus as well. The paper details the school began investigating Lynch last fall after a woman filed a complaint, saying he assaulted her in his dorm room in April of 2016.

Sources told WCCO’s Mary McGuire that two women came forward with accusations regarding Lynch and his conduct over the past year, but only one woman went through with the University’s investigation process.

A third woman came forward, accusing Reggie Lynch of raping her, in 2016. He was never criminally charged and was cleared by the University.

That source also claims they sat down with Gophers Athletics officials in early 2017 and told them, on behalf of the victims, about the experiences with Lynch. They say those Gophers Athletics officials brushed aside the complaint and allowed Lynch to continue playing.

This is not the first time Lynch has been accused of sexual misconduct. In 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old woman. He did not face criminal charges, but was suspended from the team while the incident was investigated.

Lynch can appeal the current suspension he faces.

Lynch is a native of Edina, Minnesota. He came to the U from the Illinois State University after playing for two seasons there. Last season, he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.