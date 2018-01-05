(credit: School District of Prairie Farm)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The bitterly cold temperatures blanketing the Midwest is enough for any person – or beast – to take to the warmth of inside areas.
It’s unknown, however, if this was the motivation for a couple of deer who attempted to break into a western Wisconsin high school early Friday morning.
On Friday, Prairie Farm School District shared a video on their Facebook page showing a deer running what appears to be close to its top speed, and crashing through the school’s main entrance.
Another deer attempts to do the same, but failed, fell back and ran off.
The initial deer that broke through also ran back out through the same entrance.
Good luck in your journey, deer friends. And stay warm.