Filed Under:Local TV, Moorhead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 2-year-old boy died Saturday after a four-vehicle crash in western Minnesota.

According to the Moorhead Police Department, a driver in a Ford F-150 pickup truck rear-ended another vehicle at 34th Street and Highway 10 East.

After the initial contact, both vehicles continued moving and hit two more cars on 34th Street.

The driver of the pickup was not injured. The 2-year-old boy in the other vehicle was transported to the Sanford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The boy later died, according to police. He has not been identified.

The pickup driver did not show signs of impairment, according to police, and is not in custody.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing, and the driver may face criminal charges, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch