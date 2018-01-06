Filed Under:Cambridge Township, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 61-year-old man is dead after a crash in eastern Minnesota Saturday.

According to State Patrol, the crash occurred in Cambridge Township. Steven Arthur Christianson was driving southbound on Vickers Street before he pulled out in front of another driver going westbound on Highway 95.

The vehicles collided, killing Christianson at the scene, according to State Patrol.

The other driver, 16-year-old Caleb Ryan Stevens, was not seriously injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to State Patrol.

