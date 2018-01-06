MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is trying to get more students interested in studying science and technology.
The Minnesota Democrat stopped by Da Vinci Fest at Stillwater High School Saturday. The annual festival features Stillwater area student projects.
She talked about her efforts to boost science, technology, engineering and math education, and encouraged students to study those subjects.
She also talked about the state’s history with science.
“You must know you’re in a long tradition in our state, our state has a lot of science, a lot of companies that do science,” Klobuchar said. “We are the state that brought the world everything from the pacemaker to the Post-it note. We actually made the first Bundt pan, did you guys know that? It’s true, we did that.”
Klobuchar help to create the Diversifying Technology Caucus, which aims to develop a strong science and engineering workforce.