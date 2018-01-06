MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin man is behind bars after a four-and-a-half-hour standoff with police in dangerously-cold temperatures.
A woman called the Barron County Sheriff’s office at about 11 p.m. Friday to report that her boyfriend – 46-year-old Darin Arle Jenkins – was holding her at gunpoint in their mobile home in Rice Lake.
The woman was able to escape at some point, but Jenkins would not surrender, even after the deployment of the county’s armored Bearcat vehicle.
The county’s emergency response team finally raided the home at about 3:30 a.m., and arrested Jenkins without incident.
Residents of the mobile home park were evacuated, and waited out the standoff in a heated bus.
Jenkins is expected to face several criminal charges, including domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.