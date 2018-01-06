Filed Under:Amy Klobuchar, Local TV, Tina Smith

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since being sworn in as Minnesota’s newest U.S. senator, Tina Smith made a stop in the Twin Cities.

She attended an open community reception Saturday night with Sen. Amy Klobuchar. The event, which was held at Lake Monster Brewing Company, was a celebration of Smith’s first days in office.

Already, she has traveled around the state, meeting with people and addressing community issues.

“I didn’t want to waste a minute when I moved into Washington, D.C. And there are so many issues that Minnesotans expect us to make headway on, even this month,” Smith said. “So it was really important to me that I hit the ground running.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch