MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a Florida teenager was found safe in southern Minnesota after going missing over the weekend. Two adults have been arrested.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon that 17-year-old Kaileigh Hand, of Hawthorne, Florida, was found safe and unharmed in Caledonia, Minnesota.
Twenty-five-year-old Charles McMullen and his mother, Judy McMullen, were arrested.
Hand was reported missing Friday, from her home in central Florida. Authorities believe she was driven north by the McMullens in Pontiac Aztec.
Authorities in southern Minnesota thanked the public for their help in finding the missing teen.