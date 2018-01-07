MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota politicians were back in the state Sunday to voice their support for DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
Dreamers are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.
Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Keith Ellison spoke at the Hennepin County Government Center.
Smith says she’s going to work along Ellison to keep Dreamers here in the U.S.
“I will join the fight for the DREAM Act that will create a pathway to citizenship for our Dreamers,” Smith said. “The DREAM Act has bipartisan support in the Senate. And I am hopeful that working together, Democrats, Republicans, activists, advocates and Dreamers, we can get this done.”
Ellison’s office says over 800,000 Dreamers have had assurance they can live and work without fear of deportation since 2012.