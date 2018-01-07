Filed Under:Fire, House Fire, Isanti County, Isanti County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say no one was hurt in a weekend house fire believed to be caused by a space heater.

(credit: Isanti County Sheriff’s Office)

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office says the fire occurred Saturday morning in a home on the 5600 block of Highway 95 Northwest in Wyanett Township.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames and the occupants outside. Traffic on Highway 95 was briefly delayed.

A space heater being used to heat the home might have started the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire remains under investigation.

