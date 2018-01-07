MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings’ first playoff opponent is set, and the matchup will offer the Vikings a shot at revenge.

The New Orleans Saints will come to U.S. Bank Stadium next Sunday to take on the Vikings. Drew Brees and company beat the Carolina Panthers 31-26 Sunday to advance to the divisional round.

The last time the Vikings and Saints met in the playoffs, the boys in black and gold advanced to the Super Bowl with a 31-28 overtime win after a backbreaking fourth quarter interception from Brett Favre.

The teams met in Week 1 of the 2017 season and the Vikings came away with a 29-19 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both teams looked very different at that time, though. The Vikings’ starting offense featured Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook, and former Viking Adrian Peterson was carrying the ball for the Saints.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons in next week’s other NFC matchup. Should the Falcons and Vikings both win, the NFC Championship would offer Minnesota another shot at revenge – fans probably don’t need to be reminded about the last time those two teams played for the conference title.