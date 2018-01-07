MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After weeks of arctic, subzero weather in Minnesota, the mercury finally began to climb above average Sunday, reaching close to 30 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the warm-up will continue through the workweek, with temperatures rising above freezing and even up to 40 degrees on Wednesday.

The break in the arctic weather will also bring the first Top 10 Weather Day of 2018, which is slated for Monday, when temperatures look to be in the low 30s with plenty of sunshine.

The average high in the Twin Cities this time of year is around 23 degrees.

After Monday, temperatures look to climb above freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the strong possibility of melting what little snow there is on the ground in southern Minnesota.

Moreover, temperatures on Wednesday could even climb as high as 40 degrees. The last time it was that warm in Minnesota was Dec. 18.

Looks quite mild for the next several days, but accumulating snow is possible Wed night/Thursday. Much colder air follows for late week. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/hsX4egzv2V — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 7, 2018

Still, there’s a chance for measurable snow Thursday, Bearse says, as temperatures will plunge into the teens and continue falling throughout the weekend.

Parts of Minnesota are experiencing a snow drought.

The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities metro is currently more than 16 inches below normal snowfall for this time of year.

Other parts of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin have also seen below-normal snow totals this season.